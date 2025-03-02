Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,784 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,486,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $107,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

