Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.5 %

BKSC opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.47. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

