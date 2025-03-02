Best Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

Oracle, Applied Digital, Globant, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or use of blockchain technology. Investors often view these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the advancements and potential applications of blockchain across various industries, such as finance, supply chain, and cybersecurity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,838,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.60. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $110.36 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.99. 45,738,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,669,846. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $150.29. 2,033,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,296. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a twelve month low of $145.42 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $9.28. 26,405,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,905,801. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,694,863. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Featured Stories