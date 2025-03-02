Best Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – March 1st

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies based in China, traded on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges or on international markets. They represent ownership in Chinese enterprises and are influenced by China’s unique regulatory, economic, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $63.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $18.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,271.44. The stock had a trading volume of 177,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,291.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

