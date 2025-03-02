BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,521.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. BILL has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

