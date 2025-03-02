Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $168.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

