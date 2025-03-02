Bitcoiva (BCA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $200,686.25

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $4.46 or 0.00005242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $71.54 million and approximately $200,686.25 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88,337.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00374099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00040353 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00009410 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.49293136 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $198,108.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

