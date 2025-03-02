BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 77.9% in February

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,900 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the January 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
HYT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 746,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.16.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
