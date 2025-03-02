BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,108.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 41,158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

