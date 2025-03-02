Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 181.1% in February

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the January 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,336,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 1,195,382 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,926,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 868,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 290,237 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

BGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 227,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

