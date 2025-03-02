BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
NYSE:WPC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
