BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,196,929 Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,196,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,000. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF comprises 5.4% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of RECS opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

