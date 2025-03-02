BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,353 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $129.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

