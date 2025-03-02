BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 879 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,803.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,474,323. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $297.63 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

