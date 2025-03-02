BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SKYY stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.14.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
