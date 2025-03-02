BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.