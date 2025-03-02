BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Invests $426,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.