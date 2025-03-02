BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Invests $943,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

