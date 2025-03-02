BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.