BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 535,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,000. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 767.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 432,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 63,296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.46. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $24.07.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

