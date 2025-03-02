BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 17,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,133. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

