Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.