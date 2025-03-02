Brick (TSE:BRK) Shares Unloaded Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of The Brick Ltd. (TSE:BRK). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Brick stock on February 13th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/13/2025.
Brick Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of BRK stock opened at C$38.70 on Friday. The Brick Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$30.16 and a twelve month high of C$38.71.
About Senator Mullin
About Brick
The Brick Ltd. (The Brick) is a retailer of household furniture, mattresses, appliances and home electronics, operating under four banners: The Brick, United Furniture Warehouse, The Brick Mattress Store, and Urban Brick. The Company has two operating segments: Retail and Financial Services. The Company operates retail stores concentrating on the sales of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brick
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.