Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.08 and its 200 day moving average is $538.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

