Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,387 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.