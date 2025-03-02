Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $35,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Chemed by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Chemed by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $600.46 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.45.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

