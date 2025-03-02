Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,162. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $241.26 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $244.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

