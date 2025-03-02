Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $42.56

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 515.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

