Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVMC) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.10. 1,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.29.

About Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of US mid-cap stocks CVMC was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.