Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.66, for a total value of C$4,283,000.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO opened at C$63.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$48.71 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

