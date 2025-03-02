Cantillon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 226,017 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $406,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $188.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.66 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.