Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $210.71 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $210,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

