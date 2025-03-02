Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,854 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $529,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $173.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $173.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

