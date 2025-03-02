Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Onefund LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $207.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day moving average of $182.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

