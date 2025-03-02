Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 142 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 19,052.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after buying an additional 1,037,792 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RTX by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after buying an additional 993,273 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

