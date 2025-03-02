Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 47,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 316,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 13.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

