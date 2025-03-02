Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $813.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

