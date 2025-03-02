Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $599,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

