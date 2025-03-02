Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 54.8% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 268.7% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

