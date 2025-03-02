Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,820 shares of company stock worth $39,938,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.