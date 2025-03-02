Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,340 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after buying an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,492,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.