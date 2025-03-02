Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

