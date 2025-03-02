Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 327.55%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

