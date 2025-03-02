Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 808 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 352.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $255.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

