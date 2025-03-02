Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 39,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

