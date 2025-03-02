Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Cameco by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of CCJ opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

