Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $599,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

NFLX opened at $980.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $947.72 and its 200-day moving average is $832.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,380 shares of company stock worth $290,016,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

