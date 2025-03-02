Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Embraer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Embraer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

