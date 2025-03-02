Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $441,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.4% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 29,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

