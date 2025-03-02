Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. The company has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.