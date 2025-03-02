Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %

DEO stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $124.98. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

